The federal high court sitting in Abuja has denied bail to the leader of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako in her ruling held that the court would only grant an accelerated hearing in the matter and ordered the prosecution to call its first witness.

Reacting to the ruling counsel Mr Kanu Alloy Ejimakor, expressed his displeasure with the ruling, he held that they can not go on with the proceedings if they have not been given any opportunity to speak with their client.

It has been very difficult to have a meeting with Mr Kanu in the custody of the DSS, as their conversation with him , is always been monitored and Mr Kanu is still wearing the same outfit which the court ordered to be changed.

He alleged foul-play going on in the court which is against the constitution and team of lawyers representing Mr Kanu is not pleased with what is happening in the court.

He requested a stand down of the case to enable them to consult with Mr Kanu.