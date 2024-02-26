The Federal Government has engaged the services of a senior advocate of Nigeria Adegboyega Awomolo to lead its legal team in the prosecution of treasonable felony and terrorism charges it brought against Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Awomolo is taking over from David Kaswe a senior lawyer from the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja who has been handling the case for the federal government.

Mr Kanu has also engaged new lawyers for his defence.

The new team of lawyers is led by Alloy Ejimako and PAM Ejiofor.

No reason has been adduced for the change in the legal team that was led by Mike Ozekhome SAN and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.