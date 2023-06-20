Counsel to the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told the court that Mr Kanu requires urgent ear surgery amidst his reported failing health.

Nnamdi Kanu through his counsel Mike Ozekhome is seeking an order granting him unhindered access to his doctor.

The senior lawyer also stated that the DSS has repeatedly refused to release medical records of Mr Kanu, even after their medical team confirmed the need for his medical attention.

This action of the DSS Mr Ozekhome says is contrary to Section 7 of the Anti-torture Act.

In his response counsel to the DSS argued that Mr Kanu is being given proper feed and given medical attention

Advertisement

He prayed the court to dismiss Mr Kanu’s case

The trial Judge Justice Binta Nyako after listening to the submission adjourned the suit to July 20th for judgment.