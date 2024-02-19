The Finnish Government is seeking stronger Partnership with Nigeria to strengthen shared commitment and promote Innovation, Economic Development and Sustainable growth.

President of the Nigerian – Finnish Association , Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel says by fostering this collaboration in the fields of Information technology, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, both countries can benefit from exchanged knowledge and skills for a thriving Economy.

This formed the high point of the Award of Knight First Class of the Order of the Lion of Finland on Kingsley Akinroye

A time to strengthen a 60year long history of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Finland.

Finland’s expertise in technology and innovation aligns well with Nigeria’s ambition to develop a thriving tech industry.

President of the Nigerian – Finnish Association , Senator OluGbenga Daniel, says tapping from Finland’s Wealth of experience in sustainable energy solutions and green technology holds significant potentials for Nigeria’s evolving economy.

The Finnish Government also expresses its readiness to strengthening the long standing bond with Nigeria by offering innovative solutions to its present day challenges.

Kingsley Kolapo Akinroye , a well decorated Cardiovascular Health Physician was also bestowed the award of Knight First class of the order of the Lion of Finland.

This is the highest honors that can be awarded in Finland and it further solidifies the age long bilateral relationship.