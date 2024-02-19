A delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu has met with the top management of Ethiopian Airlines to hold talks about settling disputes and issues affecting relations between Ethiopian Airlines and the Nigerian Government.

The delegation directed was led by the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar.

The management of the Ethiopian Airlines led by its group chief executive officer Mesfin Tasew had raised a number of issues, which could affect its operations and relations with Nigeria and requested to have an audience with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the 37th session of the African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa.

The details of the meeting was not disclosed as both the Ethiopian Airlines authority and the Nigerian government insist it is meant to enhance the air service of Ethiopian Air in Nigeria.

the Senior Special Assistant to the President on foreign affairs and international relations, Sola Enikan-olaiye says the outcome of the meeting will be delivered to President Tinubu and Nigerias Aviation Authorities.

Ethiopian Airlines is one of the largest carriers flying into Nigeria.