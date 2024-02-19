The Lagos State Government says it will continue to make life easier for residents.

The Governor stated this at the 2024 Interdenominational Service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria Lagos State chapter.

The venue is the LAWNA Territorial headquarters in Lagos, dignitaries came for the service which the organisers say is to pray and seek God’s face for the Country.

The Governor of Lagos State represented by his Secretary to the State Government while speaking on Theme ” Christ In You The Hope Of Glory” Called on the Church not to give up in standing the gap for the State and the Nation at Large.

While She said the State have mapped out interventions for all in Lagos, CAN revealed they are doing more than just praying.

The organisers called on Mr President and his team not to relent in their efforts at repositioning the Country.

