The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

Advertisement

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

Advertisement

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

Advertisement

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

Advertisement

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.

Advertisement

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

Advertisement

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

Advertisement

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

Advertisement

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.