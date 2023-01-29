The lingering Fuel Scarcity in the Country added to the low power generation has made life difficult for the average Nigerian.

Journalists who were on the Sunday Edition of Journalists Hangout made this assertion while reacting to the Fuel Scarcity which has been on for months now.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju who led the discussion said the Fuel Scarcity has gone on for far too long as not to elicit suspicion that things are being done to make it difficult for the people to vote for the ruling party.

Advertisement

He said the scarcity which is going on has also coincided with the low generation of power with Distribution Companies apologising for the poor power supply blaming it on the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

He added that those in position of authority to do more to address the situation and bring the Fuel Scarcity to an end.

He expressed surprise at what is happening even with the general Election just less than 30 days away.

Advertisement

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari should look at his legacy and what people will say about him.

He also said the issue goes beyond trusting people around him urging him to fish out the fifth columnists within his government to ensure the scarcity comes to an end.

He disclosed that the current situation has made it more difficult for those in the ruling All Progressives Congress to campaign for votes from people.

Advertisement

For His part, Dare Odufowokan, urged the Federal Government to do something fast to ensure that scarcity ends.

He wondered what those in government are doing especially at a time when he should be thinking more of his legacy.

Contributing further, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the President should be finishing strongly adding that the Fuel scarcity may be a sore point but he has many credit in the bag from Nigerians but urged him to take away the pains of Nigerians.

Advertisement

He said the scarcity seems to be getting worse everyday even despite the presence of Tanks Farms in Lagos where Petrol now sells for over N400.

On the issue of excuses by those in authority including smuggling, he said smuggling cannot be the reason for the scarcity urging the government to look deeper.

He disclosed that smuggling has been with us since a very long time ago and that it could not be the reason why the scarcity seems to have become almost intractable.

Advertisement

He urged the President to do something fast irrespective of what people may say is behind his decision to end the scarcity.

Government should assist Flood Victims, do more to mitigate it

Advertisement

The recent comments credited to the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on the financial implication of the 2022 Flooding in Nigeria has been described as a step in the right direction.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalist hangout made this commendation on the $6.68 Billion Dollars loss announcement by the Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Advertisement

Leading the discussion, Dare Odufowokan, an Editor with TheNation Newspapers said the announcement shows that the government is not leaving things lying low.

He however said the government should not stop at just making an announcement of the losses suffered but to find ways to mitigate the situation so that those who have suffered losses during the floods especially in food production belts are compensated.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the impact of the floods are still not being felt.

Advertisement

He added that what is being experienced today now are all just symptoms of global warming which must be mitigated.

He said the Government at all levels must do something to address the phenomenon of global warming especially the planting of trees across all parts of the country.

While making examples of the scale of losses suffered by famers and companies involved in food production, Mr Kolade-Otitoju, said the farming communities in Nasarawa State where Olam, a commercial Rice producer accounting for about 25% of Rice production in Nigeria lost thousands of Hectares of Rice.

Advertisement

He also mentioned States like Taraba, Kebbi and Kogi State as those whose farming belts were devastated by the floods.

They both challenged the Federal Government to Start preparation to mitigate the effect of the expected flood as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for 2023.

They called for a synergy to be established to ensure that what happened in 2022 does not repeat itself.

Advertisement

They also called on the government to do something about those whop have built on waterways so that Others who have not trampled on the right of Way of water will not suffer the consequences.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also called for more to be done to stop the loss of lives which from government stands at over 600 dead.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to do something to encourage farmers most of whom are discouraged to even go back to farm to return to their farms and plant again.

Advertisement

He added that the impact will also be felt in the prices of food products which have gone up and will continue to go up for sometime to come.

He said if the right actions are taken, the predicted rain for 2023 will not bring the prediction of the World Bank about food insecurity in Nigeria to pass.

Programme anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, also expressed surprise at the impact of Climate change with Lagos Island experiencing rain already in the year.

Advertisement

Dare Odufowokan urged the government to intervene in assisting the farmers to ensure Social cohesion so that people can be secured in all ramifications despite the fact a lot of them are private companies and individuals.