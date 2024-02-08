Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal says years of Insecurity in the state has crippled social and economy activities forcing Agriculture, Health, Education among other sectors to remain stagnant.

The Governor said this during the Inauguration of the Board of trustees for Zamfara State Security Trust Fund in Gusau

Theophilus Darofai reports that Communities in Zamfara state have over the years suffered Insecurity which has forced many into untold hardship, thousands lost their lives, properties worth millions of Naira destroyed, many became victims of kidnapping while others are still held captive including Students

The current administration is Committed to assisting victims of banditry which necessitated the move to establish the Zamfara State Security Trust fund

Governor Dauda Lawal Inaugurated the board under the chairmanship of Former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, he says the State has had enough of Insecurity

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to assisting the board to achieve its goal.

On his part, Chairman of the Board who was a former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar assured of the committee’s readiness to help curb the menace of Insecurity

The Board is made up of retired Army Generals, Senior retired Police officers, Traditional rulers among other professionals as members.

The Zamfara state Security Trust Fund according to authorities will help generate funds within and outside the state to acquire equipment for security agencies and also help victims of banditry among other things.