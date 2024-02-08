The Federal Government has entered a deal with the UK Government on cyber security.

The move is part of a larger security and defence corporation between both countries to improve policing, civil-military relations, combat organised crime, counter-terrorism and violent extremism.

It’s the second edition of the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue at the Office of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser in Abuja.

The Governments of both countries are strengthening ties in the face of complex and evolving global threats that are not limited by borders.

Terrorism, conflict, human trafficking, serious and organised crimes, drug trafficking, cybercrime and piracy are top of the list of security issues.

