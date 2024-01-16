Governor Uba Sani is appealing to the military and the police to step up their presence in the Tudun Biri general area.

This according to him is in view of threats arising from efforts to rebuild the community after the unfortunate error bombing incident of third December 2023.

Notably, the Federal government, Senators, and Northern Governors had pledged millions of Naira for the community’s rebuilding following the accidental Army drone strike.

The governor conveyed this message during an emergency security meeting addressing renewed terrorist attacks along the Kaduna Abuja Highway and escalating assaults in other critical areas within the state.

He praised the military’s dedication, called for heightened vigilance in vulnerable regions, and disclosed plans for establishing Forward Operating Bases.

Furthermore, Governor Uba Sani discussed the potential establishment of a Security Trust Fund for collaborative efforts and underscored the importance of reinforcing cooperative structures in tackling security challenges.