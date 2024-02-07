Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his commitment to ending the spate of banditry and other criminal activities that have plagued the state for nearly two decades.

The Governor inaugurated the 21-member Board of Trustees of the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund, headed by the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

A press statement signed by the spokesperson to the Governor Suleiman Bala Idris says the Security Trust Fund was established to genarate funds and aid the government’s efforts in tackling the Lingering security issues bedevilling the state.

The statement adds that the board will be chaired by the former Inspector General Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar, and Dr. Hamza Muhammad as Administrative Secretary.

Inaugurating the trust fund board, Governor Lawal says establishing the Security Trust Fund was informed by the need to mobilise resources to support our efforts in addressing the persistent challenge of insecurity and related issues in our dear state.

“The decision to establish the Trust Fund was motivated by the recognition that the security situation in the State, along with its attendant consequences, has become a matter of grave concern not only to the Government and citizens of Zamfara State but also to the entire nation.

“Over the years, the criminal activities have led to the tragic loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of billions of naira worth of means of livelihood in the state. Moreover, it has severely weakened our economy, causing significant repercussions in vital sectors such as agriculture, education, health, and commerce.

“Consequently, it is evident that we have to widen our horizons in the quest for viable and enduring solutions to the issue.”

The Governor further said that to guarantee prudence and effectiveness in discharging the Board’s duties and responsibilities, he meticulously appointed individuals with a proven track record of integrity.

“Many of them come from backgrounds in security with broad experience in public service and private sectors. The board comprises MD Abubakar, Mni, CFR Rtd Inspector General of Police as chairman.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board, the former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar RTD, urged the people of Zamfara to work together to overcome security challenges.

“We are doing this for the future of Zamfara State. We must all come together to support this fund with the little we can. There is no time for sleeping now; we have to wake up.

“I want to reassure you about our commitment; we shall do our best regarding safety and security.”

The Board members are Attahiru Hassa, the Emir of Anka, Col Bala Mande (Rtd), Brig. Gen. Abdulkadir Gummi, Brig. Gen. L.B. Mohammed, Ambassador Bello Anka, Mrs Lubnah Muhammad Gusau, Faruku Sambo Gusau, State Chairman, Local Security Outfit, Rep. of Ministry of Justice, Rep. of Ministry for Internal Security, Rep. of Ministry of Finance, Rep. Min. for Local Govt & Chieftaincy Affairs, Rep. of State Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Others are Representatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Rep. of Armed Forces, Rep. of Department of State Service, Rep. of Nig. Security and Civil Defense Corps, Rep. of Religious Institution, Abubakar Shehu, and Dr. Hamza Muhammad and Administrative Secretary.