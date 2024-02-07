The Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning today hosted the World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, on a two-day visit to Nigeria to further the bank’s engagement with Nigeria on critical aspects of the country’s development agenda.

Speaking to journalists after deliberation the world bank managing director operations says it will continue to work with Nigeria in her transformation economic policies.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun acknowledged the world bank for supporting Nigeria in Energy sector and also on the attempt to grow the country back on major economic recovery.

For the minister of budget and planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu , Nigeria is embarking on the boldest economic reforms in developing world.

For his part, the governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso , World bank is a knowledge bank and Nigeria can learn from their vast of experience in economic policies.