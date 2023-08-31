The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is to work with the World Bank to drive better implementation of the country’s national development programme.

This was the result of a conference between the two parties to design a new course for enhanced output for the country’s national development ambitions.

Nigeria has several engagements with the world bank in areas of development assistance projects

This also includes areas of cooperation and technical assistance to the fiscal authorities.

At an interactive session between the budget and Economic planning authorities and the world Bank, existing support by the world bank is highlighted with emphasis on a need for timely implementation and completion of such projects.

The world bank on its part says it has supported programmes in Nigeria across sectors and is committed to sustaining these efforts .

It however seeks judicious use of the country’s resources for the common good of the people.

The Budget and Economic planning authorities feel the support of development finance institutions like the world Bank are critical to the country at this time towards actualizing government’s growth and inclusiveness agenda and the world Bank agrees.

The World bank operates in at least 120 countries of the world , it has about 293 projects in Nigeria which spans across states and sectors.