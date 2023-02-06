Nigerians will on the 25th of this month, February head to the polls to elect a president of their choice choice as well as National Assembly members who will constitute the 10th National Assembly.

The 10th National Assembly will see an influx of new faces due to the high turnover of lawmakers, many of whom lost their party’s ticket at the primaries.

One of those not returning to the Green Chamber is a lawmaker, representing Ifako Ijaiye federal constituency is the Honorable Owolabi Adisa James.

Now, the race for who succeeds him is now a heated battle as the contestants are putting their arsenals together to ensure they emerge victorious. One of those seeking that position is Lawan Rilwan Ayoola, a candidate of the People’s Redemption Party.

Mr Ayoola speaking of his plans on TVCBreakfast if he emerges winner of Ifako Ijaiye Constituency said he hopes to fast track development in the local government.

Despite the fact that local government was created in 1996, Mr Ayoola said Ifako Ijaiye is still a local government even though it is the fourth largest in Lagos state.

He added that having lived in one of the best countries in terms of quality and education in the world, he has a lot to bring to Ifako Ijaiye local government to get it up to speed in the area of education, sustainable empowerment, the right of women and widows and as well as people with special needs.

Mr Ayoola said one of his policy agenda is to assist and support the community in bringing it back to speed, to where it was, if not better than that.

Speaking of the health sector, he stated that what is obtainable are glorified structures, lack of adequate Doctors and equipment.

He added that Nigeria is in this situation because we lack the knowledge adding that part of his policy agenda is to ensure that the youth of Ifako Ijaiye are giving the necessary exposure.

“We take them for international exposure around the Scandinavia countries, world by world. We’re bringing them back to enable them to expand their minds so that they could question people and say, oh, this is even a politician comes around and tell them something else, they will say No, this is how its supposed to be”

Mr Ayoola added that in the area of empowerment of the artisans, most of the equipment used are obsolete including their skills but he will ensure they have international exposure.

” We train the trainers and connect them with the necessary profession that is needed to enhance and bring them up to speed in international community.

Speaking further, Mr Ayoola said a lot of people are using the paper analysis to work and embezzle things.

“You need to not just about the law making and law office side, you need to ensure that whatever will make the life of your community constituency great and better, you need to complement it, ensure all others involved from the presidency to the governors.

He added that there cannot be real, sustainable development in this country, when you don’t really have people that are well exposed that really understand what democracy is all about.

Living in a full democracy country in the world, you will realize that the development of any country has to do with the politicians and does not really rest on the neck of the presidents of the executives.