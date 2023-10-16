Men Against Rape Foundation has called on the Lagos state government to fast track the trial of late Bimbo-Martins Ogbonna’s husband, Ikechukwu, who is standing trial for involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.

One year after Bimbo’s death, the Civil society group has renewed calls for an end to spousal abuses through concerted efforts by governments at all levels.

A World Health Organisation Report in 2021 showed that 1 in every 3 women experience Intimate Partner Violence, PIV, in Nigeria.

On the 15th of October, 2022, the sun set for Mrs Bimbo-Martins Ogbonna in the most bizarre way.

A video released by her husband, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, showed the late Bimbo caught up in their burning home in Lagos state.

She died two days later from first degree burns.

While the husband insisted his late wife set herself ablaze in the heat of hostilities between the two, Bimbo’s family accused Ikechukwu of setting their daughter ablaze.

The state government waded in promptly and charged the husband for negligence but a public outcry, particularly from the civil society community, forced it to change the charge to involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.

One year after, this non governmental group, Men Against Rape Foundation, which has been at the forefront of getting justice for late Bimbo, wants more bite in the trial process.

The group says while some women like Bimbo die in the process of IPV, others live with the trauma and require therapy and support.

Emotions flow freely as family members and friends recall their last moments with the deceased.

Their cry for justice.

The Foundation says one year is more than enough for justice to have been delivered in the case