Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to revitalising the education sector in Zamfara State.

The Governor conducted an inspection tour of the College of Nursing and Command Science Secondary School (Girls) in the state capital of Gusau.

A press statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the inspection tour was characterised by a meticulous assessment of the facilities, considering every detail to ensure that these educational institutions meet the highest standards.

Throughout the tour according to the statement, Dr. Lawal demonstrated his administration’s commitment to education by closely examining every aspect of the facilities and leaving no stone unturned in his quest to identify areas that needs to be upgraded

“The inspection tour began with Command Science Secondary School (Girls), where Major SN Odeh received and briefed the Governor and his entourage on the condition of the school and the management’s prayers to the government.

“I met with the Commander of the Army Education Corps last week and had promised to conduct an inspection tour of the army schools in Zamfara. The objective of the visit was to evaluate the schools and identify areas that needed improvement so that the government could enhance the education standard of the state” Gov. Lawal said.

“I am here with the Commissioner of Education, who has also seen and heard all the school’s challenges, I’ll assist in ensuring that Command Science Secondary School operates effectively” the Governor added.

Shortly after inspecting the classrooms, dormitory, kitchen, and dining hall, Governor Dauda Lawal firmly reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to enhancing the overall condition of Command Science Secondary School for better delivery of Education.

In related Development, Governor Lawal and his team also visited the Zamfara State College of Nursing Sciences Gusau

The visit is part of the Lawal’s administration move to change the narrative of the Educational sector in Zamfara

The Governor Dauda and his entourage were received by the provost of the school, Zayyanu Muhammad Isa.

Mr. Zayyanu acknowledged Governor Lawal’s past contributions to the college, especially by constructing 250-capacity hostels for males and females and upgrading other facilities before he was elected Governor.

Dr. Dauda Lawal vowed to do more in the college and other institutions of learning across the State as Education is one of the Cardinal agenda of his Government.