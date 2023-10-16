A Professor of Engineering at the Delta state University, Abraka, Hilary Owamah has charged young people to tap into opportunities in ICT to solve basic human problems and create employment for themselves and for others.

The Don who is a guest speaker at an event in Asaba says there is nothing wrong in school curriculum in the country but the inability of students to apply themselves to creating solutions.

In this era of technological advancement lies the fertile soil for innovative thinking which can provide solutions to some basic needs of people.

At this public lecture of an Artificial intelligence logistics outfit in Asaba, the academic don who was the keynote speaker urges young people to leverage on technology to create employment rather than looking for government jobs.

For the young Delta state Commissioner for the environment, he wants youth to develop themselves with requisite skills.

The Innovator of the AI logistics app believes that young people should focus on the business aspect of the social media.

In Nigeria, about 53.40% of youths are unemployed according to youth unemployment rates released by the National Bureau of Statistics in 2022.

