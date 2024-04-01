A non-governmental organization in Bayelsa is calling on the youths to tap into the growing potential in the creative industry through content creation and innovations in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The event held at the Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall was attended by notable dignitaries.

The new wave of social media interactions and expression has no doubt opened up a new Frontier to creatives in the entertainment industry.

This forms the theme of the one-day symposium put together by the Sylvester Sede Foundation to empower Ijaw youths with the tools needed to navigate the new gold mine in content creation through the untapped potentials in its rich cultural heritage.

Notable dignitaries across politics, business, and the creative industry are seated here as this popular Nollywood actor, Walter Anga highlights key aspects of focus to drive the entertainment industry.

Creative innovation and policies to drive the entertainment industry in Bayelsa are also discussed here.

With more workshops ahead, the non-governmental organization hopes to inspire young Bayelsans to express their creative potential in the state.