The federal government has assured practitioners in the creative and entertainment industry of President Bola Tinubu administration’s support for the industry to assume its place as Africa’s creative powerhouse.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Art, Culture and Creative Economy Roundtable, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also apologized to the industry for the lack of interest shown by successive governments over the years.

Vice President Shettima, noted that Nigerian artists and creatives have continued to make their marks on the world stage, winning awards and bringing in financial returns in foreign currencies.