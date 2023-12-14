Vice President Kashim Shettima has thrown his weight behind the burgeoning Nigerian creative and entertainment industry, and pledged substantial support through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDICE) programme.

Vice President Shettima said this at a meeting with key industry stakeholders led by the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa at the Presidential Villa.

He said the sector is central to the economic diversification plans of the Tinubu administration.

He acknowledged the role of the sector in shaping the nation’s image and believes it has potentials to blossom and bring back more than what little it gets.

The Vice President committed to allocating a sizable tranche of funding from the iDICE programme to the creative industry, recognizing its crucial role in nurturing the industry’s entrepreneurial spirit and driving innovation.

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, commended the Vice President’s engagement, and called it a testament to his commitment to see the creative industry grow.

She outlined plans to build a roadmap for the sector’s growth and development and acknowledged the crucial role of intellectual property (IP) securitization in attracting investment.