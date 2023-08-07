Civil Society Organizations are calling on the Federal Government to do more in supporting creative industry in order to increase the Nation’s GDP.

The Group showcased Nigerian culture through stage plays with the theme “ Rhythm in Motion in Abuja .

The Nigerian creative industry has shown its capacity to attain global recognition and partnerships with foreign firms

But a shortage of investment and funding are major factors undermining its potential.

The industry is expected to generate fifteen billion dollars by 2025 according to a report by Business insider .

It is why this group has decided do enlighten the youths ,Nigerians through stage performance on the need for Nigerians to embrace their culture as it is their identity .

The message of this play is portrayed through dance drama , music, and rhythm.

Victor Tochukwu is the creative director of the play, he explains that the play is relevant as it promote Nigerian culture.

He also disclosed that the group is committed to fostering social interactions among people .

Some participants at the event encourage all Nigerians especially the youths to imbibe their culture, always promote it and do not depart from it.

Others want the Federal Government to encourage the industry by investing funds in it.

Tvc News Ola Awakan bagged an award for his contributions to the creative industry .

He wants to do more for the industry in order to achieve this .