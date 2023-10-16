President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said he has no hand in the sack of his former colleague, Senator Abbo, dismissing his alleged involvement in the political travail of Senator Abbo.

Speaking on the development, Honourable Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity to the President of the Senate, denied the involvement of his principal.

He said, “It is unfortunate if he actually said that Akpabio was responsible for his removal. That’s the swan song of a man looking for scapegoats.

“The Court of Appeal across the country decides cases based on the provisions of the Electoral Act and evidence advanced by petitioners. The Senate President has no reason to witch-hunt any of his colleagues.”