Senator Elisha Abbo has described the Appeal Court’s judgment nullifying his election as very Strange.

The lawmaker who Represents Adamawa north , says he is not happy with the Court Judgement and he believes it is a deliberate witch hunt for not supporting the emergence of Senator Godswill AKPABIO as President of the Senate.

The lawmaker also alleged that he is not the only Senator in the line of fire as 4 other Senators have been penciled down for removal from the Senate , including one of the top Contenders for the Seat of the Senate President, Senator ORJI Uzor Kalu

Senator Abbo is also seeking the intervention of President Tinubu to forestall any further attack on democracy using different organs of government.

Senator Abbo urges his supporters and the youths to be calm and remain law abiding.

The Lawmaker also dismissed rumors of plans to Impeach the President of the Senate , Godswill AKPABIO.