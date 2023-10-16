Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has hailed the Court of Appeal verdict that declared Rev Amos Yohanna of the People’s Democratic Party as the duly elected Senator of Adamawa North Senatorial District.

The governor in a statement by Chief Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou while responding to the outcome of the decision of the Court ,PDP leader in the state said the Court’s verdict was the ultimate triumph of the will of the people of Adamawa North as expressed at the polling units.

While congratulating Amos Yohanna over his victory at the Court of Appeal which sacked Senator Ishaku Abbo, Governor Fintiri noted that, “The judgment of the Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country.”

He commended the Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that the “Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

According to Governor Fintiri, “The Court remains the true arbiter that restores power to the people.”

He stressed the need for politicians to seek power through proper channels and not subvert the inherent power of democracy.

Rev Yohanna, had challenged Senator Ishaku Abbo’s victory from the tribunal to the Court of Appeal in Abuja.