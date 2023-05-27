Court of Appeal Kano division has stayed and suspended the order granted by the federal high court in Kano, which nullified the election of the Labour Party in the 36 states due to the late submission of the list of candidates to INEC.

Governor elect of Abia State Alex Otti had filed to the appellate court as an interested party although he was not a party of the suit at the trial court.

A 3 member panel lead by Justice Mbaba granted the order pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

The court also ordered Mr Otti to sign an undertaken to pay the sum of N2million if the notice of appeal is not duly served at the federal high court