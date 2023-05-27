The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC’ Automotive Training Center located in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo inaugurated the project which is aimed at enhancing job creation, skills acquisition, technology transfer amongst other benefits.

He said the project is in line with the recently approved Policy on the Automotive Sector of the Nigerian economy.

According to the Minister, it has become imperative that infrastructures and human capacity building be emphasized to match up with the content of the policy to address the challenges bedeviling the nation in the automotive sub-sector of the Nigerian economy.

He said the newly approved Automotive Policy would address among other things increase in local production of vehicles, 40 per cent local content as well as attaining the 30 per cent locally produced electric vehicles.

He expressed optimism that if well implemented, the newly approved Automotive Policy of the Federal Government would generate about one million jobs for the Nigerian economy.

The Minister said so far, the Federal Government has constructed 21 automotive training centers across the country to enhance national spread, justice, equity and fairness to all the geo-political zones of the country.

This, he noted, will also reduce social vices among the teeming unemployed youths.

The Minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Automotive Policy without which these efforts would have been in vain.

Also speaking at the event, the NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu said the commissioning of the facility marks another milestone at strengthening capacities in the history of auto sector in Nigeria to ensure poverty reduction and enhance skills acquisition.

He told the gathering that the Council is statutorily charged with the responsibility of ensuring sustainable development of the automotive industry in Nigeria using local human and material resources.

To achieve this mandate, the NADDC Boss explained that the Council has been promoting auto-engineering training, skills acquisition and capacity building in the auto industry in Nigeria.

Aliyu commended the Minister for his support, adding that the Commissioning of the training centre is in the greater interest of Nigeria’s auto sector.

He said about $1bn investments have been attracted into the sector by auto companies that have the capacity to produce over 400,000 vehicles annually.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, HRM Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III in his speech commended the minister for bringing the project to the state.

He said, “Those that have been lamenting the poor spare parts every day, we now have a solution to our problems. This project should be guarded jealously, we should not vandalize the equipment inside. This is a legacy project and parting gift from the minister to Ekiti people.”

In his speech, the Governor of Ekiti State who was represented by Paul Ayodele, Perm Sec, Ministry of Trade and Investment said the commissioning of the centre is an indelible print that the minister is leaving in the sands of time.

“We appreciate you for this gesture. The NADDC has found us worthy to have this project and this will pave way for Nigeria to be among the competing countries in the world in the automobile industry.

“This project will help in boosting employment and facilitate the growth of the state and a haven for industries. We have put in place measures to boost the ease of doing businesses in the state. The process of payment for online permits for businesses have been streamlined,” he added.

The training centre when operational will among other things boost availability of modern auto workshop and training centres for handling repairs and maintenance of modern generation motor vehicles; promote mastery of skills needed to support the maintenance of Motor Vehicles and ensure value for money for newly purchased motor vehicles through sound maintenance.

It will also assist implementation of skill development requirements of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP); assist mandatory sectorial requirements of NADDC as Sector Skills Council for Nigeria Auto Sector; training of youths for sustainable employment/job creation opportunities and spare parts fabrication/manufacturing.