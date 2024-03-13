Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has maintained that no girl should be left behind in her education due to prior faults or failures.

She stated that people should be given the opportunity to pursue their aspirations in life.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was speaking at the opening ceremony of Bauchi State’s newly built Alternative High School for Girls.

The First Lady noted that she envisioned the school type while she was still First Lady of Lagos State which culminated in the establishment of such in the State.

According to her, the Alternative High School for Girls provides a way for girls to make up for past wrongs in their life, even though they may drop out of school due to early marriage, pregnancy, inadequate financial support, and trafficking, among other reasons.

Senator Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, declared during his remarks at the occasion that the first group of enrollees would receive full scholarships.

Zainab Bulkachuwa, the first female president of the Court of Appeal, is the name of the new ICT center that the First Lady had previously dedicated.

“In our quest for national development, we must recognize the indispensable role of technology in advancing gender equity.

“By ensuring our women’s full participation in the digital revolution, through access to technology, we can unlock the potential that will enable them contribute meaningfully to economic growth, innovation, and social progress towards our nation’s greater prosperity”.

“The newly built and fully furnished ICT Community Centre here in Bauchi is a collaborative effort between the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) and NITDA to provide access to technology for underserved women and girls.

“The formal opening of these centres marks a strategic step towards setting the path for Nigerian women and girls to participate and thrive in the digital revolution and further demonstrates the commitment of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR at ensuring equitable access to opportunities across the Country”.

The handover of the ICT centre built by National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI under its Social Investment Program, also took place simultaneously in 5 other locations namely Jigawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Oyo, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

The First Lady also performed the empowerment ceremony of 600 vulnerable persons in Bauchi State comprising orphans, widows and Persons with Disabilities on behalf of the State Government.

They were given various food items and cash of N50,000 each which was provided by the State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed.

She had earlier paid a visit to the Emir of Bauchi where she was received by him and other members of the Bauchi State Traditional Council.