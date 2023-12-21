Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) has given out a total sum of N25 million to support 250 elderly citizens in Ondo state.

The beneficiaries which came from across all the 18 local government areas of Ondo state received N100,000 each.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in Akure on behalf of the First Lady, the state chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin said the economy empowerment would go a long way towards cushioning the effect of the economic situation.

Senator Tinubu added that the gesture would also alleviate the burdens of the elders during this festive period.

According to her, the economic empowerment programme is borne out of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our elderly citizens.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the first lady for the intervention, describing it as noble.