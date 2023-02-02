250 Micro Small Enterprises in Warri have received 25 Million from Warri South council to boost their businesses as the Delta state and local governments look to revive the economy of the oil city by targeting indigent residents.

Speaking at the brief presentation ceremony, Chairman of the council says he intends to continuously stimulate the economy

Advertisement

Warri, christened the Oil city has been battling unemployment and economic downturn for some years now as a result relocation of many oil companies from this once booming city.

The Delta state government and indeed the Warri South council are looking at ways to bring back its glory days by organising the Warri economic summit.

The enterprise and empowerment program is a fallout of the effort.

Advertisement

250 businesses in the council area are getting support from the Warri South local Government to upscale their enterprises.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi, who spoke at the Warri South Council Main Secretariat in Warri, during the event tagged, ‘Warri South Local Government Council Entreprise & Empowernment Programme’, explained that the plan of action, was in: “Response to the observed deficiencies in the capital base of small scale business operators and lack of investment in human capital development at the grassroots, resulting to uneven distribution of resources to the poor and vulnerable”.

Dr. Tidi, who admitted that the task of changing the narrative of Warri South, has been challenging and extremely difficult, noted that progress was being made in that direction.

Advertisement

“Having provided the infrastructural platform for the development of Warri and for commerce to thrive in my administration, in line with His Excellency’s (Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa) Youth Empowerment Programme, we decided to focus on human development programmes, wherein some small scale business operators in the Local Government Area, who are at the bottom of economic pyramid have been identified for inclusion to access Micro Credit towards boosting their businesses.

Presenting the funds and Point of sale machines to the beneficiaries the delighted council boss charges them on judiciously usage to ensure continuity

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chineye Sunday, commended the Warri South Council for the gesture, assuring that the financial support would be judiciously deployed.