250 elderly people in Katsina have received 100,000 each under the first lady’s renewed hope initiative.

The elderly support scheme is one of many interventions by the First Lady , Senator Oluremi Tinubu to boost the well-being of the elderly in the country.

The elderly in Katsina state overwhelmed with joy as they receive cash gifts under first lady Oluremi Tinubu’s renewed hope initiative.

The support programme covers 250 vulnerable elderly people per state across the federation.

The wife of Katsina state Governor Zulaiha Dikko Umar Radda who represented the first lady lamented the plight of senior citizens while highlighting their mentoring roles in the society.

The first lady also urged the elderly to prioritise their health and spiritual well-being.

Advertisement

Other good will messages presented at the event lauded the first lady’s foresight in looking after the elderly while appealing that the gesture is extended to more beneficiaries.

The Tinubu administration since assuming office , has priotised improving livelihoods to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.