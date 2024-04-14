Inspiration Care and Development Centre (ICDC) has unveiled BetaGovernment projects aimed at empowering Ekiti youths in the pursuit of inclusive governance, leadership and accountability in the state and Nigeria at large.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the executive Director of the Initiative, Olowolayemo Lawrence said they will focus on citizens’ engagement, advocacy, capacity building, tech-driven approaches and research.

Olowolayemo said youths across the 16 local government areas of the state will be engaged in civic engagement, tech-driven project tracking, among others.

Selected youths will receive training on monitoring government projects and advocating for transparency at the local level, thereby contributing to the overall development and wellbeing of our community.

In his speech a board member of ICDC, Martin-Mary Falana, said the project will also counter cybercrime, drug abuse and other ill vices among youths in the state.

“I see many young youth in drugs, Internet fraud and other ill activities, this project will be engaging a lot of civic education to energize our youth against these ill vices and looking into the development of the society, as well as seeking inclusiveness.”