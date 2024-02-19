The Minister of Innovation , Science, Technology, Uche Nnaji has launched the Tech advantage Nigeria project to revolutionise Nigeria’s technological sector and empower millions of youths in the digital era.

The project is aimed at unlocking the talent of Nigerian youths and drive them towards a future powered by innovation.

And in order to find out what this initiative means for Nigerian youths in the tech sector , TVC News went to GSM village and spoke to smart phone engineers.

We met Umar Saleh , a smart phone engineer, who has been in the business for five years told us he is yet to feel the impact of Government policies in developing the youths in the Technology sector.

We also spoke to another Smart phone Engineer , Joshua Insua , who has been in the business for twenty years, but he has a contrary view , he wants the youths to support the Federal Government policies as it for the development of the Nation.

These artisans urge the youths to improve in self development especially acquiring technology skills.