As part of efforts to enhance the Ease of Doing Business, entrepreneurs have been advised to take advantage of the policies of the lagos state in the themes agenda of the present administration in the state.

This statement is said to place public confidence in the present administration and its policies for doing business , most especially in the entertainment industry.

This will however help to reduce youth unemployment in the state and eliminate poverty to a minimum level in the state and country at large.

They added that Nigeria must also conduct themselves very well in business within the armbit of the law.

