The Federal Mortgage Bank has inaugurated 180 affordable housing units in other to provide safe and affordable homes for Nigerian workers.

The Inaugurating exercise took place at Nkwelle Ezunaka affordable housing project, in Anambra state, with Governor Chukwuma Soludo assured his administration’s commitment to partner relevant agency to make houses available to the people.

It’s no longer news that there is housing deficit in Nigeria, with about 22 million housing target, according to the Federal Mortgage Bank House statistics.

World Bank 2022 survey disclosed that over 133 millon people living below poverty level in Nigeria, with over 22.5 percent inflation rate, much is expected from government to institute aggressive programmes that will ameliorate the Housing deficit.

At the inauguration of this 180 housing units in Anambra, representatives of federal,state and ,Labour Unions are here to witness the exercise.

Business Director of Federal Mortgage Bank re-echoed their commitment to deliver quality and affordable homes to Nigerian workers.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo reiterates his administration commitment to.create robust atmosphere for investment to thrive and provide better living environment for the citizens.

Labour union leaders charged the state government to own the project by writing off certain percentage of the project fund, to be affordable to the low income earners.

It is the inauguration of

Phase one housing project facilitated by the Federal Mortgage Bank housing in partnership with the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria employers consultative Association.

The 180 Nwelle Ezunaka housing comprises of 120 units of 2 bedroom. Semi Detached bungalows, 60 units of 3 bedroom fully detached bungalows, fully serviced with basic infrastructure like internal road network, drainages, water supply, electricity,,water and social amenities.