The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented UTME forms to hundreds of prospective admission seekers, drawn from different local government areas of Osun state.

The motive is to ensure they achieve their dream of becoming graduates in different fields of study.

The prospective admission seekers, confirmed to have secured minimum of five credits passes in their SSCE were made to undertake oral and written screening exercise before qualifying for the free Jamb registration.

It is an annual scholarship initiative aimed at support education pursuit of the less privilege in the state.

Beneficiaries will also be monitored when they eventually make it into higher institutions.

Elsewhere in Modakeke, over hundred and fifty senior secondary School students from both private and public Schools received free WAEC forms courtesy of Modakeke Progressive International.

The Ogunsuwa of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola is appreciative of the gesture calling on others to contribute their quota to the development of the town.

The event featured presentation of cheque to the beneficiaries.