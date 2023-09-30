Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state say they are optimistic that the Minister of marine and blue economy, Adegboyega Oyetola will transcend what he achieved in Osun state in his new national assignment.

The leaders said their optimism is based on the Minister’s administrative prudence which contributed to the many outstanding successes he was able to record with meagre resources while he was the governor of the state.

Some leaders of the APC in Osun converged on the Ilerioluwa house in Osogbo to organized a special prayers for the minister of marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola on his 69th birthday.

Both Christian and Muslim clerics were invited to pray for the success of the Minister in his new assignment.

Addressing journalists, the party leaders assured citizens that the minister will transform the ministry and engender economic growth and development in the country.

They also expressed optimism that the party will take over power in the state in 2026.

The event featured cutting of birthday cake and presentation of gifts to party party members.

Elsewhere, Over one thousand litres of fuel were also given to hundreds of motorcyclists in two different filling stations free of charge in Osogbo by the former Commissioner for special duties under former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration.