Governor Bello Matawalle who doubles as the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in Zamfara state says he is confident of Victory in the ongoing elections.

Mr. Matawalle stated this shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 012, Buga-Buga Danfili in Maradun Local government area.

He express satisfaction with the INEC preparations and the smooth conduct of the Governorship polls, adding that the election is peaceful based on reports received across the state.

The governor laud the efforts of security agencies in keeping peace and the large turnout of voters to exercise their franchise.

Also, the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Dauda Lawal Commend the electoral umpire for Conducting a hitch free exercise.

Dauda Lawal says he will accept the outcome of the election in good faith despite his assurance of Victory

The duo however, appealed to the people of the state to be law abiding and continue to conduct their self in a peaceful manner

Though the BVAS couldn’t not captured the PDP Guber Candidate Dauda Lawal nor his finger print

Dauda Lawal is among many who could not vote due to the failure of the BVAS machine to capture them

The Governorship and state Assembly elections in Zamfara recorded massive turnout of voters mostly women and youths

There were pockets of violence in some Polling Units in Mayana and Birnin ruwa wards all in Gusau Local Government area.