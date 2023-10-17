The Federal government has reaffirmed its dedication to the revival of the Kaztec Engineering project in Lagos in order to harness the untapped potential of the marine and blue economy.

The primary objective of this initiative is to generate employment opportunities, promote public-private partnerships, and encourage local investments by Nigerian citizens.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola who toured the facility said the federal government is committed to the revival of the project which signifies a significant step toward unlocking the potential of the blue economy.

The project promises job creation, economic growth and local investments in line with the nation’s development goals.

