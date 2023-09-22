The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has announced plans to reopen its Lokoja office as part of its efforts to harness the Blue Economy, improve collaboration, and promote Research and Development

The agency’s Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, made this known when he hosted the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Usman Hayatu Mazadu, at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He stated that investment in research would be critical in ensuring that Nigeria’s marine potentials be fully realised.

The major cardinal premise of opening the NIMASA Lokoja office, according to him, is to improve on R&D. With the arrival of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, our goal is to establish a nexus in maximizing the use of available resources in the nation’s inland waterways and deep blue waters within 28 states, spanning over 4000 kilometers of inland waters and over 200 nautical miles of ocean resources.

Earlier in his remarks, Usman of KADSEMA lauded the Agency for the feat achieved so far, which cuts across the entire Nigeria, while seeking for cooperation with the Agency in possible areas.

He expressed the readiness of KADSEMA to support the Agency in areas that may be deemed possible.