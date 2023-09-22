The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on International Boundary Dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria is seeking optimum security for the disputed territory’s population.

The committee’s Chairperson, Beni Lar, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

According to Lar, the committee was established as a result of a motion on the case of displacement of Boki Local Government area of Rivers State by Cameroun.

She said, “The House has following this action, resolved to constitute an ad hoc Committee to investigate and access the case for a thorough understanding of the situation.”

She commended the CDS over the significant improvement in security during his short time as Chief of Defence Staff.

While expressing condolences to the CDS for the tragic death of military soldiers in Imo state, the Chairperson observed that the committee is also tasked with ensuring utmost security in the contested areas.

In response, General Musa vowed to provide necessary security and logistical support to the group.

He praised the National Assembly for its unwavering support for the Armed Forces, especially in terms of appropriation.

He stated that, while the task assigned to the committee is formidable, he has faith in the individuals engaged to perform a thorough job.