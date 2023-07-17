The People of Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State are seeking the help of the Federal Government to end the age-long land dispute with neighbours, the Ogbe-Ijoh people of Warri South West.

The People during a peaceful protest in Aladja demanded that since the local boundary Demarcation committee has not been allowed to complete its job the federal government should prevail over situation to prevent fresh crisis.

September last year these two warring communities signed a peace accord at the instant of the Delta State Government and the Police.

But according to the Aladja people, who are today protesting due to the reluctance of security operatives and Delta State Government to resolve the lingering boundary issue that has caused a number of deaths.

They want the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Delta State Government set up a Local Boundary Demarcation Committee which successful demarcated the right side of the disputed piece of land but unable to do same for left flank, the reason they seek the assistance of the Federal Government.

The Urhobos of Aladja in Udu Council and Ijaws in Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South West have enjoyed a cordial relationship before this boundary tussle set them on the edge but a quick intervention is believed will restored peace to these neighbours.