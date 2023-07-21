In June 2006, Nigeria signed the Greentree Agreement marking the formal transfer of Bakassi peninsular in Cross River state to Cameroon.

Seventeen years down the line, Nigeria is on the verge of losing Danare and Biajua Communities in the same state to Cameroon.

This is on account of the failure of the technical committee of the Cameroon-Nigeria mixed Commission to locate pillar 113A.

The task before this ad hoc committee is to investigate and assess the potential land encroachment by the Cameroonian government.

The National Boundary Commission says government is doing its best to avert a repeat of the Bakassi experience.

Its Director General is confident that political and diplomatic means would be used to resolve the impasse

The legislators said they are taken aback by the disappearance of pillar 113A as representatives of the communities point accusing fingers at the government

The ad-hoc committee is expected to embark on a fact finding visit to the affected communities before putting together its report for the consideration of the House in due course.