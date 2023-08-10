Female Deputy Governors in Nigeria have offered their support for the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the country’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

During a courtesy visit to the First Lady at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, representatives of Female Deputy Governors expressed their support for the Initiative to improve the lives of Nigerian women.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele stated that investments in women, youth, and children are critical to Nigeria’s human capability and the country’s future.

The Deputy Governors stated that they look forward to sharing the First Lady’s vision and how it will impact and benefit Nigeria and Nigerians through the implement policies that will promote equal opportunities for all.

Advertisement

The First Lady, in her remarks, expressed her gratitude for the show of support by the Deputy Governors to her and the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Mrs Tinubu said their support as she rolls out her pet project would help improve the quality of life of Nigerians especially at a time when they need succour.

She urged the Deputy Governors to sustain their unity and develop ideas and initiatives that would lessen the hardships of the citizens.

“Your support in aligning with areas of the initiative which is intended to improve the quality of life of Nigerians is needed especially at a time when Nigerians need succour.

“This will also ensure that the future generations are healthy, educated and productive, the quality of education and skills empowerment for the youth must be a priority

Advertisement

“There is still a lot of work needed to eliminate the systematic barriers that hinder the progress of women in the country and results can be achieved with determination and focus especially with the right leadership and support.” The First Lady stated.

Also, present at the meeting were female Deputy Governors from Kaduna, Plateau and Ekiti States.