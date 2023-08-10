Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the North East Development Commission’s restructured Board and Management.

He charged the new board with prioritising access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, saying, we must remember that development is not merely about bricks and mortar.

The charge was given by the Vice President during his remarks at the inauguration of the NEDC’s board and management at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President who emphasised the importance of human capital development said progress is also about empowering minds, cultivating talent, and fostering an environment where dreams can flourish.

The VP said the inauguration of the new management was not merely a political protocol but the renewal of the nation’s hope, the making of a legacy and a testament to the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region.

He reminded the members that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s investment in the human capital and development trajectory of the North-East fuels the enthusiasm with which he has prioritized the affairs of the NEDC.”

He also commended the efforts of the immediate past board, stressing that “I have no doubt that the leadership of this commission is prepared to shoulder the trust placed upon it by the government, as it has done in the past years.



VP Shettima appealed to leaders and the people of the northeast region to support the new board and management to deliver on its mandate of transforming the region.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NEDC board, Major General Paul Tarfa (Retired), thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding them worthy of service, assuring that the present board will among other things, focus on implementing human capital development projects in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who spoke to State House correspondents after the inauguration, said the new board of the NEDC was expected to the board to shift focus from short and medium-term solutions to longer term solutions.

Members of the inaugurated board present at the event included the MD of the Commission, Mohammad Alkali; Gambo Maikomo, member (North-East Taraba); Abdullahi Abbas member (North-West Kano); Steven Tsav member (North-Central, Benue); Mutiu Lawal-Areh Member (South-West, Lagos); Samuel Oni Ebo Member (South-East, Abia); Frank Owhor, member (South-South, Rivers); Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs (North-East Bauchi); Ahmed Yahaya, Executive Director, Operations, (North-East Gombe), and Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and Finance, (North-East, Yobe).