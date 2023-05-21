The new Acting MD/CEO and Board Members of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Friday assumed office in Maiduguri in an acting capacity pending Senate confirmation.

With the expiration of the former administration’s tenure on May 7th, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a directive for immediate resumption of operations in order to ensure that there was no leadership vacuum within the Commission.

The Acting Managing Director, Umar Abubakar Hashidu, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his confidence in them to run the commission at this critical time of recovery in North East.

According to him Dedication, Diligence and Discipline would be their watch word.