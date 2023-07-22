Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the State Board of Internal Revenue Service to exceed N95 billion target of the expected IGR for 2023 budget by expanding the State tax net through bringing in more businesses in the informal sector.

The Governor gave the charge during the inauguration of the Chairman and Executive Directors of the Board in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

From available statistics, Delta State ranked fourth in this year’s internally generated revenue for the first quarter.

At this inauguration of the members of the state board of internal revenue, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who appreciates its achievements charged them to exceed their target

The Governor says his administration will account for every money that accrues to it by ensuring that they are well spent on meaningful developmental projects that will positively impact on the living conditions of the people.

Members of the new board led by its chairman are full of appreciation and pledged to accomplish the objective.

The Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme served as the chairman of the last board and would want he successor to surpass his achievements that earned him recognition.