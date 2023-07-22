Nigeria’s Army Chief of Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has launched Operation Hakorin Damisa Special Forces to restore normalcy across crisis Communities in Plateau State.

Three hundred special troops are deployed to the Mangu local government area and ordered by the Army Chief to exercise rules of engagement in restoring total peace to the various Crisis Communities in the state.

General Lagbaja, while addressing the 300 special forces,first commended their efforts in restoring normalcy to the crisis villages in Mangu in recent times and urged them to put in more professional efforts to sustain the relative peace enjoyed for days now in the area.

He then proceeded to the Pilot Primary School IDP camp in Mangu, where he’s holding a peace stakeholder meeting in the Council area.