Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has visited the communities attacked on Tuesday in Mangu town to see for himself the damage caused by the invasion.

TVC News’s Correspondent in Plateau State, Funom Joshua, reports that the Governor has continued to put in measures to address the security issues in the area.

The visit comes on the third day of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu Local Government by Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

More than 30 people including Women and Children lost their lives with many properties destroyed.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang and some members of his cabinet led a delegation to Mangu to see the level of destruction caused by the unrest.

The governor’s convoy went round the town to, asses the level of destruction.

The havoc wrecked is huge.

Mangu town is yet to recover and heal from the wounds caused by the killings and destruction.

Houses, shops, goods, and several other properties were burnt and destroyed by the attackers.

The delegation stopped by the Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Mangu for a brief meeting.

The governor then addressed journalists shortly after the meeting with the monarch.