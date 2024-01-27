Joint task force northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) troops have arrested a notorious Bandits warlord Usman Abubakar, popularly known as Harinde.

Harinde, a 35 years old bandit leader was arrested on Thursday at Shinkafi following an intelligence report as confirmed by an impeccable source within the troops.

He hailed from Kukatara village in Shinkafi LGA and he is the leader of the Bandits camp at the same village, a stooge commander of a notorious Bandits warlord and gunrunner in West African countries Kachalla Halilu Sububu.

The arrested suspect Usman Harinde is responsible for hundreds of attacks, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities around Shinkafi axis, Boko-Faru-Janbako in Zurmi LGA and other villages in Sokoto state.

Among items recovered from him were Cash, Chams and military camouflage uniform.

It could be recalled that the OPHD troops have recently arrested a notorious Bandits Kingpin terrorizing Tsafe west in Tsafe LGA who also confessed to killing two Mobile Police operatives in the area.